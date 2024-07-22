Joe Biden 'abruptly' changed his mind about 2024 race over weekend

As of Saturday night, President Joe Biden planned to stay in the 2024 presidential race, but then shocked his senior staff on Sunday afternoon by telling them that he was withdrawing, a source familiar with the matter said.

"Last night the message was proceed with everything, full speed ahead," the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "At around 1:45 p.m. today: the president told his senior team that he had changed his mind."

About minutes later, Biden made his bombshell announcement.

The decision came less than a month after Biden, 81, had a disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump that raised questions about the mental acuity of the 81-year-old Biden.