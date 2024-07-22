Joe Biden drops out of US President race: Elon Musk changes profile picture, doubles down on 'Godfather' joke

Elon Musk went full throttle on Monday with his jokes directed at President Joe Biden who announced he would be opting out of the reelection race for the US President's post, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris instead.

Harris, the Democrat frontrunner for now, looks poised to go up against Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has gained serious ground after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Musk, reacting to the news said "The ratings – if this reality were an alien Netflix series – would be through the roof."

Elsewhere, he joked the 'timing was perfect', sharing a post observing that Biden retired on National Ice Cream Day.

The X owner also reshared his meme from July 18, where he used a 'Godfather' reference to poke fun at Biden. At that time, media reports had claimed that Biden might step out of the race. He had posted an image of Fredo Corleone -- the second brother in the Francis Ford Coppola movie who was shot on a boat after being taken out for fishing. Musk, sharing it again, said 'Poor Fredo.'