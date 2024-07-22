Joe Biden drops out of US President race: Elon Musk changes profile picture, doubles down on 'Godfather' joke

Elon Musk went full throttle on Monday with his jokes directed at President Joe Biden who announced he would be opting out of the reelection race for the US President's post, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris instead.
Harris, the Democrat frontrunner for now, looks poised to go up against Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has gained serious ground after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
Musk, reacting to the news said "The ratings – if this reality were an alien Netflix series – would be through the roof."
Elsewhere, he joked the 'timing was perfect', sharing a post observing that Biden retired on National Ice Cream Day.
The X owner also reshared his meme from July 18, where he used a 'Godfather' reference to poke fun at Biden. At that time, media reports had claimed that Biden might step out of the race. He had posted an image of Fredo Corleone -- the second brother in the Francis Ford Coppola movie who was shot on a boat after being taken out for fishing. Musk, sharing it again, said 'Poor Fredo.'
In the film, based on Mario Puzo's book, Fredo faced the consequences from his own family when he turned his back on them. Similarly, Biden's decision has come after rumblings within his own camp including notable supporter George Clooney speaking against him, and former President Barack Obama urging the 81-year-old to not run.
Amid news of Biden stepping down, Musk has also changed his profile picture on X, which now has his face with blue laser eyes, against a backdrop of the American flag. The image has a red tint. The laser eyes meme, when it surfaced, usually signified going heavily towards one side -- a nod perhaps to Musk heavily leaning the Republican way in the upcoming polls.
On that note, Musk remarked on X, "My smartest friends, including those living in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been lifelong Dems, are excited about Trump/Vance," adding "I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party."
He also joked that something had indeed 'gone wrong' at the Biden HQ.
Published 22 July 2024, 11:15 IST