Joe Biden faces doubts from Democrats about his 2024 re-election

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized Biden's multiple legislative accomplishments during an interview with MSNBC but said it was legitimate to ask whether his debate performance was a one-night thing or a broader health problem. She said Trump should be given the same scrutiny.

"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?' And so when people ask that question, it's legitimate, of both candidates," Pelosi said.

After the debate, Pelosi had shown strong support. "Joe Biden’s decision to go forward is a decision that we will all embrace because of the record he has and the performance that will come with it," she said then.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Biden did not have an "episode," just a bad night.

Biden, speaking at a campaign event in Virginia on Tuesday evening without a teleprompter, acknowledged his debate performance was not the best, but blamed it on a lack of sleep and said his campaign had raised $38 million since the debate.

“The fact is that you know, I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through around 100 time zones ... before ... the debate. Didn’t listen to my staff and came back and nearly fell asleep on stage," he said. "That's no excuse but it is an explanation.”

Biden's verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses during the debate heightened voter concerns that the 81-year-old might not be fit to serve another four-year term.

"He has to be honest with himself," Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, a moderate from Illinois, told CNN on Tuesday. "It's his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts, not just his race, but all the other races coming in November."

US Representative Jim Clyburn told MSNBC he would support Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee if Biden stepped aside.

Representative Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, predicted in an opinion piece published in the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday that Trump would win the election.

The White House said Biden was suffering from a cold on the night of the debate.

The president and his campaign are working to bolster support. Biden will hold a meeting with Democratic governors on Wednesday and speak to lawmakers this week, White House officials said.