Joe Biden to address UN General Assembly for the last time as president

US President Joe Biden will look to burnish his foreign policy legacy in a UN speech on Tuesday, still facing the challenges posed by Ukraine's effort to repel Russian invaders and in a Middle East mired in war.

With four months left in office, Biden steps up to the green-marbled lectern to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly with wars in both regions posing dilemmas likely to outlast his presidency.

As efforts falter to impose a Gaza truce and with Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah waging a cross-border battle, the Pentagon said on Monday it will send a small number of additional troops to the Middle East out of an abundance of caution.

Biden's presidency has been dominated by foreign policy challenges from Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to the Palestinian Hamas attack in southern Israel and hostage-taking last Oct 7 and the resulting Israeli assault on Gaza.