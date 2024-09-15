Jordan PM Bisher Khasawneh submits resignation days after election

Amman: Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh submitted his resignation on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said, less than week after a parliamentary election that saw some gains for the Islamist opposition in the US-allied kingdom.

US-educated Jaafar Hassan, now head of King Abdullah's office and a former planning minister, is expected to replace Khasawneh, a veteran diplomat and former palace advisor who was appointed nearly four years ago, the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Hassan will face the challenges of mitigating the impact of the Gaza war on the kingdom's economy, hard hit by curbs to investment and a sharp drop in tourism.