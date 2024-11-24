Home
Jordanian police cordon off area near Israeli embassy after gunshots heard, witnesses say

Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabiah neighborhood, where the embassy is located, after sporadic gunfire was heard.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 00:39 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 00:39 IST
World newsIsraelEmbassyJordan

