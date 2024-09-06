Judge delays Trump hush money sentencing until after US elections

In declining to advocate for a sentencing date before the election, Bragg may have been conscious of Trump's oft-repeated claim that the Democratic prosecutor is seeking to interfere in his campaign, said George Grasso, a retired New York state judge who attended Trump's trial.

"He's probably appropriately sensitive to opening himself up to charges from Trump and Trump supporters that he's being too political," Grasso said. "He threaded the needle." In the first-ever criminal trial of a former or current US president, Trump was convicted on May 30 of falsifying business records to cover up his then-lawyer's $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denies the encounter and has vowed to appeal the verdict once he is sentenced.

Falsifying business records is punishable by up to four years in prison, though punishments such as fines or probation are more common for others convicted of that crime in the past.

If Trump wins the White House, he could potentially order the Department of Justice to drop federal election interference charges against him. He would not have the authority to end the New York state case or an election interference case in Georgia.