Judge in Trump case to hear accusations of misconduct by Georgia prosecutors next month

Representatives for Willis could not be immediately reached for comment on the accusations or the hearing. Willis' spokesman previously said the district attorney's office would respond to the accusations through court filings.

"Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed Willis and Wade had an ongoing, personal and romantic relationship during the pendency of Wade's divorce proceedings," the filing said, without naming the sources or offering any other details.

The 127-page filing also alleges that the pair profited "significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers," adding that Wade has been paid $653,881 as of December 2023.