Judge in Trump subversion case won't be swayed by election schedule

Washington: US judge on Thursday accused lawyers for Donald Trump of attempting to prevent potentially damaging new evidence in the 2020 election subversion case against the Republican former president from becoming public before the Nov. 5 election.

Trump lawyer John Lauro objected to a proposal from prosecutors to detail their evidence as they argue that the case survives a US Supreme Court ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

"It strikes me that what you’re trying to do is affect presentation of evidence in this case so as not to impinge on an election," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan told Lauro, adding that she is "not concerned with the electoral schedule."

Trump, who did not attend the hearing, faces four criminal charges that accuse him of using false claims of voter fraud to undermine the election results and thwart certification of his loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.