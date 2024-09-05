Judge leaves temporary block on Biden legalization program for immigrant spouses

Washington: A US judge on Wednesday left in place a temporary block on a Biden administration legalization program for immigrant spouses of US citizens.

The decision by Texas-based US.District Judge J Campbell Barker maintains a pause on the program through Sept 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing.

US President Joe Biden's administration opened applications last month for the Keeping Families Together program, which offers a path to citizenship to around 500,000 immigrants who entered the US illegally if they are married to US citizens.

Texas and a coalition of US states with Republican attorneys general sued to end the Biden program, saying it overstepped the executive branch's authority to grant legal immigration status to people who entered unlawfully and circumvented US immigration law.