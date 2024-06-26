Judge partially lifts Trump hush money gag order

"There is ample evidence to justify continued concern for the jurors," the judge wrote.

The former president told Newsmax on Tuesday he felt it was unfair that the gag order was only partially lifted. "What does partial mean?" Trump said. "The gag order has to be lifted in its entirety."

Trump's lawyers argued the gag order was stifling his campaign speech and said it might limit his ability to respond to attacks from Democratic President Joe Biden during their forthcoming debate on Thursday.

In the first criminal trial of a US president, a Manhattan jury on May 30 found Trump guilty of covering up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who was threatening to go public before the 2016 election with her story of a sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump, elected to a four-year term that year, denies the alleged 2006 encounter and has vowed to appeal his conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, four days before his party convenes to formally nominate him to challenge Biden for president ahead of the November 5 election.

Merchan imposed the gag order before the trial began in April, finding that Trump's history of threatening statements posed a risk of derailing the proceedings.

The judge fined Trump $10,000 for violations of the order during the seven-week trial and warned him on May 6 that he would be jailed if he ran afoul of the order again.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office declined to comment.