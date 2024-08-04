Judge sets Trump 2020 election subversion case pretrial meeting for August 16

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan scheduled a pretrial meeting on Aug 16 in the US criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, a court document showed on Saturday.

Chutkan's order comes a day after she regained jurisdiction in the case which had been on pause for nearly eight months to allow for Trump to get his presidential immunity claim adjudicated.

She is expected to decide in the coming weeks which aspects of the indictment obtained by Special Counsel Jack Smith must be tossed out after the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents are entitled to broad immunity for official actions taken while in office.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts accusing him of a multi-part conspiracy to subvert his 2020 election loss.

In a court document on Saturday, Chutkan said Trump will not be required to appear in court for the status conference on Aug 16. All parties were asked to propose a schedule for pretrial proceedings by Aug 9.

Trump's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.