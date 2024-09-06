Judge to rule on Donald Trump's bid to delay hush money sentencing

New York: A New York judge is expected to rule on Friday on Donald Trump's request to push back sentencing in his hush money criminal case until after the November 5 election.

The former US president is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, less than two months before the election in which Trump is the Republican nominee for president.

Trump's lawyers in August urged Justice Juan Merchan to push back the date, citing "naked election-interference objectives." Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, is a Democrat.