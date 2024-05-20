Julian Assange’s extradition appeal hearing: What could happen?

Assange’s appeal request is denied

In a news briefing held last week, members of Assange’s legal team and his wife said that he could be put on a plane bound for the United States within 24 hours if the court ruled that he cannot appeal, potentially ending his yearslong battle.

But Assange’s legal team has vowed to challenge his extradition by appealing to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. Britain is compelled to comply with the court’s judgment as a member of the court and a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights. A challenge in the court could potentially pause his extradition until the case is heard in Strasbourg.

If the ECHR does not intervene, Assange could be extradited to face charges in the United States, including 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act, for his role in obtaining and publishing secret military and diplomatic documents, and a federal charge of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer network.

If convicted on the charges, he could face a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, according to his lawyers, who have described the accusations as politically motivated. But lawyers for the U.S. government, which has said that the leaks put lives at risk, have said that Assange would be more likely to receive a shorter sentence of four to six years.