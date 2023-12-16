Jury orders Giuliani to pay $148 million to election workers he defamed

Washington: A jury Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers who said he had destroyed their reputations with lies that they tried to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington had already ruled that Giuliani had defamed the two workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The jury had been asked to decide only on the amount of the damages.

The jury awarded Freeman and Moss a combined $75 million in punitive damages. It also ordered Giuliani to pay compensatory damages of $16.2 million to Freeman and $16.9 million to Moss, as well as $20 million to each of them for emotional suffering.

“Today’s a good day,” Freeman told reporters after the jury delivered its determination. But she added that no amount of money would give her and her daughter back what they lost in the abuse they suffered after Giuliani falsely accused them of manipulating the vote count.