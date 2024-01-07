Justin Trudeau's aircraft breaks down again, a never-ending tale for the Canada PM

There have been some more incidents in the list that prove Trudeau's luck does not favour him when it comes to his aircraft and travel schedules. In 2019, during his re-election campaign, a collision between a bus carrying journalists and an aircraft chartered by his Liberal Party created a chaotic scenario, as reported by NDTV.

Additionally, in the same year, during a NATO Summit in London, Trudeau had to switch to a backup plane after the originally assigned aircraft suffered damage in a hangar accident. Adding to his woes, some complications persisted in the second plane as he had to opt for a third aircraft.

This never-ending saga of challenges Trudeau faces with his aircraft continues.