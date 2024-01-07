Justin Trudeau's aircraft breaks down again, a never-ending tale for the Canada PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced yet another challenge related to his aircraft. During his recent visit to the Caribbean, his plane encountered a glitch, prompting the Canadian Armed Forces to arrange another plane for him.
As quoted by Reuters, "during Trudeau's family trip to Jamaica, two Royal Canadian Air Force CC-144 Challengers were in Jamaica supporting transport for Trudeau". On Jan 2, to identify the issue with the aircraft, a maintenance team arrived at the scene to rectify the problem.
This is not the first time that Trudeau has faced aircraft issues. In September last year, following the G20 Summit in India, his departure from Delhi was delayed due to a mechanical glitch in his aircraft.
Despite his pattern of last-minute troubles with planes, Trudeau's travel schedule on January 4 remained uninterrupted. The aircraft arranged this time were the CC-144 Challenger.
There have been some more incidents in the list that prove Trudeau's luck does not favour him when it comes to his aircraft and travel schedules. In 2019, during his re-election campaign, a collision between a bus carrying journalists and an aircraft chartered by his Liberal Party created a chaotic scenario, as reported by NDTV.
Additionally, in the same year, during a NATO Summit in London, Trudeau had to switch to a backup plane after the originally assigned aircraft suffered damage in a hangar accident. Adding to his woes, some complications persisted in the second plane as he had to opt for a third aircraft.
This never-ending saga of challenges Trudeau faces with his aircraft continues.