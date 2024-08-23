Kamala Harris' agenda: Gaza ceasefire, NATO support, middle class tax cut

Washington: US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris laid out part of her agenda during her Democratic National Convention speech, promising to pass a middle class tax cut, support Ukraine and NATO and push for a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza.

Here are some policy proposals that she laid out:

Israel defense, Gaza ceasefire

Harris urged an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, saying she supported Israel's right to defend itself as well as the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

"I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself," Harris said.

She added: "What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking."

Israel's war in the enclave followed an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed over 40,000, according to Gaza health officials and displaced nearly its entire 2.3 million population. It has also caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court, that Israel denies.

"President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are release, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination," Harris said.