Kamala Harris fails to swing around swing states as Donald Trump set to become next US President

The contest for the top seat had carved out a deeply polarised nation whose divisions only grew starker during a fiercely competitive race between the two candidates. In the overall campaign, Harris urged Americans to come together, while also warning that a second Trump term would threaten the very underpinnings of American democracy. She also projected the election as the one to protect the country's fundamental freedoms, safeguard constitutional values and ensure women's rights.

Harris has also tried to piece together a broader but challenging coalition of liberal Democrats, independents and disaffected moderate Republicans, describing Trump as too dangerous to elect.

For many Harris backers, her vow to protect abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that recognised a constitutional right to the procedure was the most compelling reason to vote for the Democrat Vice President.

She campaigned on protecting reproductive rights, an issue that has galvanised women since the US Supreme Court in 2022 eliminated a nationwide right to abortion.