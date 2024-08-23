Kamala Harris is a cog in the wheel, a puppet: Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy is an executive producer of City of Dreams, a new movie. "It's actually made by director who is an immigrant from India, Mohit Ramchandani. Very talented guy," he said adding that the movie is coming out on August 30 "I've been involved in a number of my business ventures, have a book coming out called Truths: The Future of America First. That's come in in late September as well. So, a number of ventures outside of politics, because I think it's important to drive those changes in culture. But the most important objective is to make sure that we win not only the presidency but control of the House and Senate as well,’ Ramaswamy said.