Kamala Harris is dressing to be President

Over the past week, as Kamala Harris has stepped into the spotlight as the likely Democratic nominee for president, she has done so with a high-wattage smile, a pop culture boost and a cascade of endorsements. Suddenly everything about her seems to have been electrified, except one thing -- her clothes.

In her campaign stops in Milwaukee; Indianapolis; Wilmington, Delaware; Pittsfield, Massachusetts; and Central Florida, Harris has appeared in the neutral pantsuits she adopted as her vice-presidential uniform, in shades of black, dark blue, burgundy and beige, with the occasional jolt of salmon pink or baby blue. The rest of the world may be embracing the "Kamala is brat" meme in all of its acid green glory, but the candidate herself is not.