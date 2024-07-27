Kamala Harris is known abroad for her personal touch but tough talk

Harris sometimes relies on humor on the global stage, according to several foreign officials who used the adjectives "funny" and "witty" to describe her. She is also known to allow herself the occasional silliness that endears her to her fans but is criticized by her detractors. One such moment came last month in Switzerland, where she was representing the United States at a 92-country conference on Ukraine and took the time to show a local Swiss politician a photograph of some chickens on her phone.