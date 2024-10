Kamala Harris sits with Charlamagne, Fox, maybe Rogan as race for US Presidential elections tighten

Harris has been on a media blitz in recent days, speaking with friendly hosts from comedy shows, talk shows and internet podcasts. The effort reflects increasing anxiety within Democratic circles about Harris' waning momentum in the handful of decisive election states and fears that her under-performance with men, and Black men in particular, could doom her bid for the White House.