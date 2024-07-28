Kamala Harris transformed Democratic party's paralysed status to one full of energy, says Indian-American strategist

“(Fortunes of the party have changed) Like 360 degrees. (After the first presidential debate) there was almost a sense of, 'Oh gosh, this was ours to win, and it's now his to win'. Then, the assassination attempt. You add those two events together, and there was a definite sense of malaise. I call it; We were paralysed. We didn't know (what to do),” Shekar Narasimhan, chairman and founder of the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, told PTI in an interview.