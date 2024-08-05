Kamala Harris vice president pick expected soon

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her pick for vice presidential running mate by Tuesday after conducting weekend interviews with contenders at her Washington home, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Speculation has focused on six men - four governors, a senator and a cabinet secretary in the Biden administration.

Harris' decision could be announced any time before her scheduled first public appearance with the candidate on Tuesday evening at Temple University in Philadelphia at the start of a tour across several battleground states likely to decide the election, the sources said.