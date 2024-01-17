Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales undergoes abdominal surgery

London: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to a fortnight, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

The palace statement said it was expected that Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, would remain in the London Clinic, a private hospital in central London, for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover.

It said she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.