Keir Starmer: The human rights lawyer turned Labour Leader

In the televised election debates, Starmer has played second fiddle to the natural debating charm of Rishi Sunak and is often branded as being quite dull. But just like Sunak, he also has a University of Oxford background where he studied law and rose up the ranks to be appointed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under a Labour-led government. He has often drawn upon this experience as the chief prosecutor of the country in debates in the House of Commons, to claim that he has the practical experience of dealing with criminal gangs.