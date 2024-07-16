Kenya police fire tear gas as anti-government protesters burn tyres

Nairobi: Police in Kenya fired tear gas on Tuesday to disperse hundreds of protesters aiming to keep pressure on President William Ruto after he made a series of concessions to demonstrators' demands.

Leading activists behind weeks of protests, initially sparked by proposed tax hikes, called for a "total shutdown" of the country on Tuesday.

The protests have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power and have continued - albeit with a smaller turnout - even after the president withdrew $2.7 billion in tax hikes and fired nearly his entire cabinet.

Many demonstrators are demanding that Ruto step down, blaming him for misgovernance, corruption and the deaths of dozens of protesters during earlier anti-government rallies.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas in Kitengela, a town on the southern outskirts of the capital Nairobi, where around 200 protesters burned tyres and chanted "Ruto must go" and "Stop killing us", Reuters reporters said.

Riot police in Nairobi's city centre also fired tear gas as a few dozen protesters chanted for Ruto to step down. Demonstrators in the coastal city of Mombasa marched waving palm fronds, footage from Kenyan media showed.