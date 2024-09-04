'Ketamine queen,' doctor to face March trial in Matthew Perry death

Los Angeles: A California doctor and a woman charged with illegally supplying the drug ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry before his overdose death will face trial in March, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, and Jasveen Sangha, whom authorities said was a drug dealer known to customers as the "ketamine queen," have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the October 2023 death of Perry.

An autopsy determined that the 54-year-old died from "acute effects" of ketamine and other factors that caused him to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub.