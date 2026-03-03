Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kevin Spacey accused of sexual assaults dating back decades in UK civil lawsuits

Spacey has always ​denied any sexual misconduct
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 16:53 IST
World newssexual assaultKevin Spacey

Follow us on :

Follow Us