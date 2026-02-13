<p>The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) won a decisive two-thirds majority on Friday in general elections, a result expected to bring stability to the nation after months of tumult following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.</p><p>The party, led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tarique%20Rahman">Tarique Rahman</a>, will return to power after 20 years. Rahman, the son of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister.</p><p>Here are some of the key promises made by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BNP">BNP</a> in its election manifesto, which has the motto 'Bangladesh before all':</p><p><strong>Reforms</strong></p><p>* To implement all points of the July Charter that seeks to create new constitutional bodies, introduce a bicameral parliament, along with broader changes in line with political parties' commitments</p><p><strong>Trade</strong></p><p>* To undertake initiatives to restart closed industries and diversify the export sector</p><p>* To undertake measures so that legally operating foreign businesses can repatriate their stipulated profits to home countries within 30 days</p><p><strong>Employment</strong></p><p>* To create nearly 1 million new jobs in the information and communication technology sector</p><p>* To ensure fair, price-index-based wages in line with inflation and a review system to be launched every two years</p><p>* To develop technical and language skills among the youth and ensure merit-based government recruitment</p><p><strong>Economy</strong> </p><p>* To introduce international payment systems, establish regional e-commerce hubs and boost 'Make in Bangladesh'</p><p>* To launch a 'Family Card' for low-income families with monthly provisions to buy essential commodities</p><p><strong>Health</strong></p><p>* To increase public spending on health to 5% of GDP gradually</p><p>* To recruit 100,000 health workers across the country and expand preventive healthcare programmes</p><p><strong>Social</strong> </p><p>* To launch a mid-day meal program for students and a new, skills and values-based education policy for schools</p><p>* To build better sports infrastructure and training facilities</p><p>* To set up training-based welfare programs for religious leaders of all faiths at places of worship</p>