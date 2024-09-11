Key quotes from the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump 2024 US presidential debate

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump.

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"My opponent, on the other hand, his plan is to do what he has done before, which is to provide a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations," said Harris.