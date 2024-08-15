Khaleda Zia's BNP demands arrest and trial of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

“We have announced a programme for today. The BNP and its affiliate organisations are taking part in the programme in Dhaka and across the country. We have one demand – the arrest and trial of fascist autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her accomplices. They have conducted a brutal genocide in Bangladesh.” Over a hundred activists and leaders of the Savar Jubo Dal were in front of the destroyed Awami League offices on Bangabandhu Avenue. They chanted slogans calling for Hasina to be brought to justice.