Killing of female student sparks mass protests in Italian cities

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Italy’s biggest cities to voice outrage at violence against women days after the violent murder of a young student stunned the nation.

Italians gathered in Rome, Milan and other cities in support of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, amid shock and anger after a 22 year-old university student from the Venice area, Giulia Cecchettin, was killed shortly before her graduation. Her former boyfriend and alleged murderer was on Saturday extradited from Germany where he had fled, according to a report by Italian news agency Ansa.