Killing of Israeli hostages by the country's military alarms captives' families

The mistaken killings of three Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military on Friday was a nightmare come true for former hostages and for the families of people still being held by Hamas.

Raz Ben-Ami, a former Israeli hostage released by Hamas during a recent truce between the two sides, told demonstrators in Tel Aviv, Israel, that she had warned government officials during a meeting with Israel’s Cabinet that the offensive could put the hostages in the crossfire.

“I begged the Cabinet, and we all warned that the fighting would likely harm the hostages. Unfortunately, I was right,” said Ben-Ami, whose husband Ohad is still being held captive in Gaza.

“I survived,” she added. “If the agreement to release the hostages had been delayed by a week, I might not be here.”

Hamas-led fighters abducted more than 240 Israelis and foreign nationals — including women, young children and older people — during their Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which Palestinian assailants overran border communities near Gaza. Roughly 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the assault, according to Israeli officials.

More than 80 Israelis, all women and children, and 24 foreign nationals were freed from Gaza as part of a temporary cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in late November. Roughly 240 Palestinian prisoners — all women and children — were released in exchange. That agreement collapsed in early December and both sides returned to fighting.

On Friday, the Israeli military announced that its soldiers had killed the three hostages — identified as Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer Talalka — in Shejaiye in northern Gaza. Their deaths stunned the country and provided a stark reminder of the risks the remaining hostages face, as Israel carries out massive airstrikes and a full-scale ground offensive against Hamas.