Killing of teen in front of her twin sister stuns Brooklyn neighborhood

New York: Four days after a 19-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in front of her twin sister outside a Brooklyn deli, law enforcement officials are still searching for the man who is accused of killing her when she rejected his advances.

Police identified the man as Veo Kelly, 20, of Brooklyn, Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives, told reporters on Thursday. He said US marshals are searching for Kelly, whose criminal history includes an arrest on robbery charges.

Early on Sunday, the woman, Samyia Spain, and her twin, Sanyia, had been up for hours playing games at their father’s apartment with friends. Afterward, the sisters and the rest of the group headed to the Natural Plus deli in Park Slope, a go-to spot for the twins where the owners knew them by name.