King Charles calls for unity and understanding after riots in UK

Thousands of specialised police officers are due to remain on duty this weekend in case the rioting resumes after three days of calm.

The riots broke out after online posts falsely identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29 in Southport, northwest England, as an Islamist migrant.

The government is considering tougher regulations for social media companies.

After days of rioting that targeted Muslims and hotels housing migrants, Starmer said extra police numbers and swift justice had deterred people he referred to as "far-right thugs".

For a third day in a row, anti-racist demonstrators far outnumbered anti-immigrant protesters in several locations.

"I work with people of different origins and they have only been kind to me – we are all equals," said Emilia Finch, 22, speaking outside a hotel in Crawley, southern England, where asylum seekers are housed.

"There is no reason why anyone should be treated any different for their skin colour."

Starmer said "significant sentences" issued on a fast-track basis by courts had been effective.

"That is a very important part of the message to anybody who is thinking about getting involved in further disorder," he told reporters during a visit to a police command centre in London.

By Friday evening, 741 arrests had been made since the riots broke out and 302 people had been charged. Two of those given sentences were jailed for stirring up racial hatred in messages on social media. Police said arrests would continue for months.