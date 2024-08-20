King Charles to visit Southport to pay tribute to stabbing victims

London: King Charles visits Southport in northern England on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims and families of those who witnessed a mass stabbing last month which sparked nights of riots and racist attacks targeting Muslims and migrants.

Three young girls were killed, and others were wounded in the July 29 attack, which sparked the riots after online misinformation wrongly said it had been committed by an Islamist migrant.

A 17-year-old male, who the police said was born in Britain, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a bladed article.