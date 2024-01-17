King Charles to have treatment for enlarged prostate Palace

London: Britain's King Charles will attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate although the condition is not serious, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

"In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the palace said in a statement. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

The news came less than two hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, had undergone abdominal surgery and would remain in hospital for up to 14 days.