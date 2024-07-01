Knowing when to call it quits takes courage and confidence - 3 case studies

But as his address came to a close, he had something more to say: Shocking his audience, LBJ added: “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.” Johnson was 59 years old. Three-and-a-half years earlier, he had scored one of the greatest landslides in American history, winning 61 per cent of the vote and 44 states in the 1964 presidential election.