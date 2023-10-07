Korean streamer's livestream in Bangkok documents harrowing mass shooting event

A chilling video has gained widespread attention on social media, depicting a harrowing incident at Bangkok's bustling Siam Paragon Mall.
In this distressing footage, a teenage boy is seen opening fire, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives and injuries to four others. The unsettling moment was captured during a live stream on Afreeca TV, a South Korean streaming platform, by a Korean streamer as reported by News18.
Referred to as BJ Barbie Jini, the streamer was initially seen savoring a drink, expecting a leisurely day to unfold. However, the tranquility was shattered as the sudden eruption of gunfire and piercing screams disrupted her content.
In a harrowing instant, Jini left her beverage and desperately fled to ensure her own safety. Remarkably, she maintained her live stream amidst the chaos, capturing her heart-pounding escape from the mall.
As turmoil unfolded outside, the crowd was gripped by panic, and frantic individuals raced for safety. Among them, Jini's panicked screams were audible until she secured a place of refuge. The video has been shared by user on 'X' Ian Miles Cheong, with the video gaining 5.6 million views.
Many people have raised questions about why Jini continued to stream during such a terrifying ordeal.
One 'X' user commented, "Wow, a truly frightening moment. Having worked in malls before, I've always had concerns like this." Another observer noted, "She didn't even look back," emphasizing the intensity of the situation.
In response to the incident, Thailand's prime minister pledged to implement "preventive measures" regarding gun control within the kingdom.
This tragic shooting, occurring in one of Bangkok's largest and most upscale malls, represents a significant setback to Thailand's ongoing efforts to revive its crucial tourism industry in the wake of the pandemic.