Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony 'fighting for his life' in hospital

“The Bone Thugs style developed by just basically being in cyphers together,” Henderson told the Times. “We would smoke weed either in my mother’s basement or at whoever’s house we was at, and we’d just start rhyming, working on our harmonies and everything. We knew each other and we knew we could rhyme but when the other four would say the ad-libs, it would sound like we was harmonizing. It’s nothing we did on purpose — we just started doing it and that was our style one day.”