Kremlin bans entry to 92 US journalists, lawyers and businessmen over 'Russophobic' stance

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was banning entry to Russia for 92 US citizens including journalists, lawyers, and the heads of what it said were key military-industrial firms over what it described as Washington's 'Russophobic' stance.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the United States since the depths of the Cold War.

The list, published on Telegram by the ministry, included 14 Wall Street Journal employees, five New York Times journalists and four from the Washington Post.