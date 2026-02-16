<p>MOSCOW: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin</a> said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations from five European countries that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russian</a> state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.</p><p>Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with the exotic poison while he was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.</p>.UK, allies say Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was 'poisoned' by rare dart frog toxin: Here's what it is.<p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of what he said were false accusations.</p><p>"Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and unfounded. And, in fact, we strongly reject them," said Peskov.</p>