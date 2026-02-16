Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin says it strongly rejects European accusations it poisoned Navalny with dart frog toxin

Five European ⁠allies accused Moscow of murdering Alexei Navalny with the ⁠exotic ‌poison while he was held in ‌an Arctic penal colony two ⁠years ago.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 10:23 IST
World newsRussiaKremlinAlexei Navalny

Follow us on :

Follow Us