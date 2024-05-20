Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin says military will hold nuclear exercises in appropriate timeframe

Putin earlier this month ordered his military to practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 10:21 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 10:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Monday that exercises involving non-strategic nuclear weapons that President Vladimir Putin has ordered would be held "in the relevant timeframes" and that this was a matter for the defence ministry.

Putin earlier this month ordered his military to practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

When asked about the exercises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is a question for the defence ministry. There is indeed an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it will be executed in the relevant timeframes."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 10:21 IST
World newsUSRussiaFranceBritainVladimir PutinKremlinMoscowNuclear

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT