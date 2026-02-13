Kremlin says next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week

<p>Moscow: The Kremlin said on Friday that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine will take place next week, but did not confirm the location.</p><p>Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.</p><p>Previous rounds of talks have taken place in Abu Dhabi.</p>.Kremlin says Russia will seek clarification from US on Venezuela oil restrictions.<p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington have been discussing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.</p><p>Peskov said Moscow hoped that dialogue would continue, but said it was unlikely that such discussions would move beyond talk before the conflict in Ukraine was settled. </p>