Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin says next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week

Kremlin ‌spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ‌that Moscow ‌and Washington have been discussing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:36 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaKremlin

Follow us on :

Follow Us