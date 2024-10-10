Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin scorns MI5 assertion that Russian spies plan mayhem in UK and Europe

MI5 chief Ken McCallum said in a speech on Tuesday that the GRU was 'on a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets: we've seen arson, sabotage and more.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 11:01 IST
World newsRussiaUnited KingdomEurope

Follow us on :

Follow Us