<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a> said it had implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput following the ongoing attacks by Iran against Kuwait and "Iranian threats to safe passage of ships through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>," Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said in a statement on Saturday.</p><p>The state oil company said the move was part of its "risk management and business continuity strategy."</p><p>It said the adjustment was strictly precautionary and would be reviewed as the situation develops, and it remained ready to restore production levels once conditions allow.</p>