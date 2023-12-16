Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah named emir

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the state's emir as a successor to the late Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Issa Al-Kandari, deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs said in a statement on Saturday.
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, just over three years after assuming power in the US-allied Gulf oil producer.
Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled for more than a decade and shaped the state's foreign policy for over 50 years.