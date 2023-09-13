Home
Kyiv says 105 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities damaged in Russian attacks since July 18

Last Updated 13 September 2023, 14:06 IST

More than 100 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports since July 18, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

He also said Ukrainian grain exports had fallen by almost 3 million tons per month since July 18 -- one day after Russia quit the U.N.-backed Black Sea grain export deal.

"Since July 18, due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, 105 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged and partially destroyed. As a result of strikes on the ports of the Danube cluster and the blocking of seaports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe were reduced by almost 3 million tons per month," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

(Published 13 September 2023, 14:06 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaKyiv

