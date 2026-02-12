<p>The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in the assault, officials said.</p><p>"A mass attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.</p> .<p>Klitschko said there had been hits on both residential and non-residential buildings on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city. Emergency medical teams had been dispatched.</p><p>Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said at least one hit had been recorded in an eastern suburb.</p><p>Reuters witnesses heard explosions resound in the city.</p>